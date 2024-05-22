Chris Stapleton To Launch New SiriusXM Channel

SiriusXM announced today that 10-time GRAMMY award winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, Chris Stapleton Radio, on Thursday, May 23 at 12:00 pm ET.

SiriusXM’s newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 63 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app.

Chris Stapleton Radio will be curated and presented by Stapleton and his band, The Honchos, and feature music spanning his career as well as the kings and queens of Country, Rock, Soul and more. The channel will also give listeners and fans a closer look at the stories behind his songs and the music that has influenced his career like Tom Petty, George Jones, John Prine, Lainey Wilson, Mavis Staples, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers, Bob Dylan and more.

“Chris Stapleton Radio gives people another way to connect with our music — where me and the rest of the guys in the band and Morgane are coming from. What our influences are. Knowing that when people come to watch a show, what they’re hearing is informed by the things that are on this channel. That’s probably the ultimate reason that I want to do this. We’re honored and thrilled to bring Chris Stapleton Radio to life at SiriusXM,” said Chris Stapleton.

“Chris Stapleton is one of country music’s most prolific singer-songwriters today and we are thrilled to collaborate with him on his own year-round SiriusXM channel,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We are truly excited to have Chris bring his own channel to life, sharing with our listeners not only his catalog of music but his insights and the music and artists that he loves and is inspired by.”

