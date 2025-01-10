Randall King Goes Acoustic With “Neon (Unplugged)”

Randall King is stripping back his sophomore album Into The Neon with the release of Neon (Unplugged), set for Feb. 21. “One Night Dance (Unplugged)” offers the first taste of the acoustic album, and is available everywhere now. (listen above)

“There is something unique about taking a song, stripping it down to just an acoustic guitar, and singing it with a bit of a different flare,” muses King. “That’s one of the beautiful things about country music. You can rock out with a band or you can sit down by a fire with only a guitar and sing your heart out to the same song. ‘One Night Dance (Unplugged)’ is the first taste of that stripped back version that I wanted to share with all of you.”

Produced by King and Jared Conrad, Neon (Unplugged) was recorded at the historic Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for its prestigious status in country music, the studio has produced over 500 No. 1 hits for some of King’s greatest traditional influences, including Johnny Cash, George Strait and Alan Jackson.

Where Into The Neon drew inspiration from the hues of neon found in the glowing honky tonk signs that backlit his budding career, Neon (Unplugged) derives a more raw, natural sound reminiscent of his days spent under the neon stars that light the skies in the plains of West Texas where he was raised.

Neon (Unplugged) Tracklisting (songwriters in italics):

One Night Dance (Unplugged) – Randall King & Jon Nite

Somewhere Over Us (Unplugged) – Randall King, Mike Walker & Joey Hyde

When My Baby’s in Boots (Unplugged) –Trannie Anderson, Michael Carter and Jordan Walker

What Doesn’t Kill You ft. Dan Smalley (Unplugged) – Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Whitworth, Nate Smith & Zach Kale

Hang of Hangin’ On (Unplugged) – Brett Sheroky & Brice Long

Burns Like Her (Unplugged) – Adam James, Greylan James & Mikey Reaves

Good Feelin’ (Unplugged) – Michael Whitworth, Will Jones & Benjy Davis

The One You’re Waiting On (Unplugged) – Adam Wright & Shannon Wright

Into The Neon (Unplugged) – Randall King, Ben Stennis & Matt Rogers

Tonk ‘Til I Die (Unplugged) – Randall King, Dan Smalley & Benjy Davis

But It Ain’t (Unplugged) – Randall King, Jared Mullins & Ben Stennis

Coulda Been Love (Unplugged) – Jake Worthington, Kim Penz & Roger Springer

Damn You Look Good (Unplugged) – Ava Suppelsa, Aby Gutierrez & Andrew Peebles

Hard To Be Humble (Unplugged) – Ben Hayslip, Corey Crowder & Chris LaCorte

Right Things Right (Unplugged) – Trannie Anderson, Chris Dubois & Jordan Walker

As Far As We Go (Unplugged) – Brett Sheroky & Drew Kennedy

I Could Be That Rain (Unplugged) – Brian Fuller & Mason Thornley

I Don’t Whiskey Anymore (Unplugged) – Randall King & Gordie Sampson

