Dan + Shay Set To Kick Off Arena Tour With Sold Out Bridgestone Shows

Dan + Shay are set to kick off their headline Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour with back-to-back sold out shows in their hometown of Nashville beginning tomorrow night, March 6.

In light of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning, Dan + Shay have announced a $100,000 donation to relief efforts:

“We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week. Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city. On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts.”

AEG Presents, Sandbox Entertainment, CAA and Bridgestone Arena are each also donating a monetary amount per ticket sold for both Nashville shows to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour launch follows an incredible start to 2020 for the duo, who earlier this year won their second consecutive GRAMMY Award for Best County Duo/Group Performance. They are among the most nominated artists for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which include a nod for Duo of the Year, which they won at the 2019 ceremony. They received additional nominations for Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Song of the Year for their global hit single “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber). The duo’s Shay Mooney also earned a nomination as songwriter and Dan Smyers an additional two for both songwriter and producer.

“10,000 Hours” currently sits in its 21st consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The multi-week No.1, which holds the title of biggest first-week streaming total in country music history, helping Dan + Shay become the first country duo or group to ever debut a song inside the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5. The track is nearing more than 850 million global streams. The global hit also rose to #9 on the Pop charts and is currently Top 5 at AC Radio. With more than 2.3 million track equivalents tallied in the U.S. to date, the RIAA Platinum-certified hit was the fastest country single of 2019 to reach one million track equivalents.

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?

GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!