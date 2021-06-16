Chris Young To Perform Free Show On July 5th

Middle Tennessee native, Chris Young is set to film a live performance for a new music video from his forthcoming album “Famous Friends”. The performance is free and open to the public. Chris will perform some of his biggest hits live, in addition to the music video taping, and you never know who might show up to join him onstage. His July 5th appearance adds to the 4th of July weekend of events in Nashville.

Chris’ brand-new single, “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown, which took home the trophy for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, is Top 5 and rising and impacted country radio as the most-added new track at the start of the year.

This isn’t the first time Nashville has been highlighted in Chris’s music – his Top 5 and rising single “Famous Friends,” the title track to his new album releasing August 6 calls out Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane’s hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville’s Davidson County.