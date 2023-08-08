Folds of Honor Tennessee Raises Over $265,000

Folds of Honor Tennessee raised over $265,000 to support America’s fallen and injured service members and first responders, spouses and children last week at the 3rd annual celebrity golf tournament. Celebrities including Cortland Finnegan, Derrick Mason, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Ray, RaeLynn, Rex Ryan and many more, gathered in support of the Folds of Honor mission. With the 26- team field helping provide a record 53 scholarships awarded to deserving individuals, FOHTN continues to offer uniquely curated opportunities to raise monies for the mission. The prestigious Governors Club in Brentwood, TN provided its immaculate course for a great day on the links.

Jenner Kreifels, executive director of Folds of Honor Tennessee, said, “Our goal is to have the most fun charity golf tournament in town! We were so grateful to have 26 teams at The Governors Club supporting the Folds of Honor mission. Thank you to all of our friends from corporate America, sports, and entertainment for coming together to raise over 53 full Folds of Honor scholarships!”

“We are sending a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made our 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament a huge success! A fun day on the course translated to many, many life-changing scholarships for our military and first responder families,” said Matt Frauenshuh, president of Folds of Honor Tennessee.

The event featured a post-golf celebration, silent and live auction, performance by Taylor Lee, and guest speaker United States Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lammey.