Max McNown To Headline Red Bull Jukebox Nashville At The Pinnacle

Fast-rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Red Bull Jukebox Nashville, returning to The Pinnacle on Saturday, November 7.

The interactive concert experience, now in its third year in Music City, puts fans in control of the show. From song selections and surprise guests to special moments throughout the night, concertgoers will help shape the performance by voting before and during the event, making every Red Bull Jukebox show a one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7, while fan voting is already underway at the Red Bull Jukebox website.

“Nashville’s been a big part of my story,” McNown said. “It’s where I’ve grown as an artist, learned from some incredible songwriters and found an amazing collaborative community. Getting to headline Red Bull Jukebox here in its third year is incredibly special, and knowing the fans who’ve supported my journey get to help shape the night makes it even better.”

The event celebrates the songwriting tradition that has made Nashville one of the world’s premier music cities, and McNown’s own journey fits perfectly with that theme.

The 25-year-old Oregon native first built an audience busking on Southern California piers before relocating to Nashville to pursue music full time. Since then, his heartfelt songwriting and authentic performances have helped propel him from rising newcomer to one of country music’s most promising young artists, selling out shows across the country.

For Red Bull Jukebox, fans will help create the setlist by voting on songs from McNown’s catalog, including tracks from his debut album Wandering. They’ll also choose unique twists throughout the evening, including a reimagined version of his hit “Love Me Back.” During the concert itself, audience members will use interactive light-up wristbands to influence key moments in real time.

Additional performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks, with all artists backed by a house band for the evening.

Previous editions of Red Bull Jukebox Nashville have featured performances from Treaty Oak Revival, Ashley Cooke, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore and Brothers Osborne, helping establish the event as one of Nashville’s most unique live music experiences.

The event will also continue its support of emerging talent through the Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition, now in its third year. Songwriters can submit original songs for a chance to receive studio time, mentorship and the opportunity to perform during Red Bull Jukebox Nashville.

For fans looking for a concert where they get to help call the shots, Red Bull Jukebox promises another unforgettable night in Music City.

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