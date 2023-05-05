LISTEN: Dalton Dover’s “I Wouldn’t Be Here”

On the heels of his first single via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records “Giving Up On That” earning the title of most-added the week of its debut at Country radio, Dalton Dover releases “I Wouldn’t Be Here,” paying tribute his momma ahead of Mother’s Day. Dover’s Instagram followers got a preview of the song when he shared his mom’s reaction to hearing it for the first time.

“I wrote ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here’ for one of the most important people in my life, my momma,” shares Dover. “She’s my best friend, the greatest Mimi to my babies and the wisest woman I’ve ever met. I’m so grateful that I get to call her mom.”

Written by Dover with Russell Sutton and Dan Isabell, “I Wouldn’t Be Here” touches on the highs and lows of growing up and the saving grace of Dover’s mother, as he speaks to her directly throughout the song:

Every little league game, every middle school play

Every time I scraped my knee

Every double shift, every penny pinched

Was for my brother and sister and me

My first song came out all wrong, but you told me it was good

I’m standing now to a sold out crowd just like you said I would

Every time I hit rock bottom

You picked me right back up

When I felt like I was nothing

You said son you’re more than enough

I’m the man I am today because you cared

I wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t been there

Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover made his international debut at C2C: Country to Country Festival’s CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. This summer, the Georgia native will perform at the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage and Chevy Vibes Stage at CMA Fest, along with opening for Luke Combs at his Gillette Stadium stop in July and select dates with Parker McCollum among festival and headlining shows.

