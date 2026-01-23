Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Tour

Nashville.com favorites, husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb are hitting the road in support of their first official full-length album together, Memory Bank, bringing the new music to life on their Never Gonna Let You Go Tour, which launches February 4.

Recorded at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios, Memory Bank was captured during a series of live, in-the-room sessions with producer Cason Cooley. The album highlights the natural chemistry between two award-winning songwriters who have traditionally written separately, now blending their voices and perspectives into a shared body of work.

Rooted in a warm Southern sound, Memory Bank bridges the couple’s individual musical worlds—from Drew Holcomb’s continued success with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, including the Americana chart-topping hit “Find Your People,” to Ellie Holcomb’s celebrated career in the CCM space, marked by four Dove Awards, multiple Top 10 singles, and a best-selling devotional book.

Packed with melodic hooks, rich harmonies, and deeply personal storytelling, the album was largely written while the couple was on one of their annual acoustic tours. The result feels like a musical snapshot of life in motion, reflecting years spent traveling, creating, and growing together.

As part of the tour, Drew & Ellie will return to one of Nashville’s most storied stages for two nights at the Ryman Auditorium, performing May 15 and May 16. Fans can listen to Memory Bank now and catch the duo on the road—including their special hometown stand—starting next month.

