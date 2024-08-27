George Strait Gives Indie Record Stores Sneak Peek

Indie record stores nationwide are celebrating George Strait’s forthcoming 31st studio record, Cowboys And Dreamers, with 87 locations across the country hosting listening events on Wednesday, September 4 – two-days prior to the album’s release on Friday, Sept. 6. You can listen here in Nashville at Grimey’s Records or The Groove.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay, who has been mixing Strait records since 1985, Tony Brown (Strait’s 1993’s Easy Come, Easy Go; 2008’s Troubadour) and Strait, the album’s title comes from a song penned by Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait. “I thought I should name the whole album Cowboys And Dreamers as I feel like the last of a dying breed, trying to find where I fit,” Strait offers of the song that opens with ‘Some days I feel like the last of a dying breed, Trying to find where I fit; Somewhere between high on top of the world, And fighting with calling it quits.’ While the Keith Gattis reaffirming “I Wish I Could Say” offers, ‘Wish I could tell you how the world ain’t ended, And how it’s all going to be ok.’

The follow-up to Honky Tonk Time Machine, Strait’s 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album, Cowboys And Dreamers features 13 new songs, including three already released tracks — “Three Drinks Behind,” “MIA Down in MIA” and “The Little Things” — as well as “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” featuring Chris Stapleton and Strait’s rendition of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues.” All making appearances in his live set, Strait has one final show in 2024, supersizing his long-standing “Strait to Vegas” show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town.

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist

(Songwriters in parentheses)

1) “Three Drinks Behind” (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)

2) “Cowboys And Dreamers” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)

3) “To The Moon” (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)

4) “MIA Down in MIA” (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)

5) “Wish I Could Say” (Keith Gattis)

6) “Calling From The Car” (Bobby Braddock)

7) “People Get Hurt Sometimes” (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)

8) “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)

9) “The Little Things” (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)

10) “The Book” (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)

11) “Rent” (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)

12) “Waymore’s Blues” (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)

13) “The Journey Of Your Life” (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

