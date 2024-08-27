CMA Awards Nominations To Be Revealed Sept. 9

Nominations for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be revealed Monday, Sept. 9 at 7:00 AM/CT. The complete list will also be posted on Nashville.com.

Winners of “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible CMA Professional voting members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA members on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 29 (6:00 PM/CT).

Finalists for the 2024 CMA Broadcast Awards will also be revealed Monday, Sept. 9, with winners announced in October.

Hosts, performers and presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the coming weeks. The program will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu.

