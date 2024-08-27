Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, Light Up Bridgestone Arena

The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was packed with a diverse crowd last Tuesday night (8/20), as fans of all ages gathered for a night of timeless music with Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. The energy in the air was palpable, a true testament to the enduring legacy of these legendary bands.

Chicago kicked off the evening, setting the tone with their signature horn section that has captivated audiences for decades. With four original members still in the lineup—Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and Walter Parazaider—Chicago proved they haven’t lost a step. The band took the crowd on a journey through their biggest hits, reminding everyone why they’ve sold over 40 million units in the U.S. alone, with an impressive collection of 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums. From “If You Leave Me Now” to “Saturday in the Park,” each song was delivered with the precision and passion that only a band with such a storied history can muster.

After a powerful set from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire took the stage, and the atmosphere shifted into a funk-filled celebration. Though the band’s founder, Maurice White, passed away in 2016, the current lineup still includes original members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson — each of whom has been with the group since 1972. Their performance was nothing short of electrifying, as they ran through a catalog of hits that have sold 90 million records worldwide. The crowd was treated to soulful renditions of classics like “September,” “Shining Star,” and “Boogie Wonderland,” each note a reminder of why Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The highlight of the night came during the encore when both bands took the stage together. The fusion of Chicago’s horns and Earth, Wind & Fire’s rhythm section was a match made in musical heaven, as the arena erupted in applause. It was a powerful moment that brought together two of the most iconic bands in music history, it brought me back to my childhood and left the audience including me with a night to remember. Amazing show!

–Jerry Holthouse

CHICAGO SET LIST

Call on Me

If You Leave Me Now

Make Me Smile

So Much to Say, So Much to Give

Anxiety’s Moment

West Virginia Fantasies

Colour My World

To Be Free

Now More Than Ever

Old Days

Hard Habit to Break

You’re the Inspiration

Beginnings

I’m a Man

(The Spencer Davis Group cover)

Just You ‘n’ Me

Hard to Say I’m Sorry / Get Away

Saturday in the Park

Feelin’ Stronger Every Day

EARTH WITH & FIRE SETLIST

Shining Star

Let Your Feelings Show

System of Survival

Serpentine Fire

Verdine White Bass Solo

Jupiter

Saturday Nite

Kalimba Story

Sun Goddess

(Ramsey Lewis cover)

Devotion

Reasons

After the Love Has Gone

(David Foster cover)

That’s the Way of the World

(followed by band intoductions)

Fantasy

Boogie Wonderland

Let’s Groove

September

Encore: BOTH CHICAGO AND EARTH WIND & FIRE

In the Stone

Free

Sing a Song

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Got to Get You Into My Life

(The Beatles cover)

25 or 6 to 4

