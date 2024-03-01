George Birge Celebrates His First Number One

It was a milestone celebration for rising country star George Birge as ASCAP, along with BMI and SESAC, hosted a #1 party for his first career chart-topper, “Mind On You,” last night at Barstool Nashville.

Written by Birge, Jaron Boyer (SESAC), Michael Tyler (SESAC) and Colt Ford (BMI), and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was lauded by ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad, BMI Director of Creative MaryAnn Keen, SESAC Senior Director, Creative Services Lydia Schultz Cahill, RECORDS Nashville EVP of Promotion and Commercial Strategy Josh Easler, peermusic President Michael Knox, and Average Joes A & R Publishing Coordinator Mike Wadsworth.

“Mind On You” is from his RECORDS Nashville debut album George Birge: Mind On You. In addition to reaching the top of the country radio chart, the infectious single also made an appearance on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 list. The Texas native is currently touring with Parker McCollum on select dates of the BURN IT DOWN TOUR and will be joining Luke Bryan’s MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR this summer.

Birge treated party guests to a performance of “Mind On You” and brand-new single “Cowboy Songs.”

