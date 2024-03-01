WATCH: Maggie Rose’s “No One Gets Out Alive”

Maggie Rose has been a Nashville.com favorite for a while now and she just announced the release of her new studio album, No One Gets Out Alive available April 5th on Big Loud Records, her first project for the label.

Rose will hit the road this spring in support of the album, with her headline No One Gets Out Alive Tour kicking off in St. Louis, Mo. on April 19 with a stop at Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on 5/10/24

Rose has shared two new cuts from the forthcoming album including the title track “No One Gets Alive” and the melodically intense “Mad Love” – watch and listen to “No One Gets Out Alive” above. It was co-written by Rose, Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen) and recording artist Sunny Sweeney. The music video, directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen, reflects the song’s meaningful lyrical sentiment, and sees Rose intercut with vignettes of characters each reflecting on their own life’s journey.

Rose explains, “’No One Gets Out Alive’ as a title sounds ominous on its own, but the song isn’t hopeless at all. So many events have reminded me that time isn’t guaranteed, and that I’m right where I need to be. I want people to hear the urgency in the song and stop dwelling on what they’re missing out on- the present is all you have, so make the most of it.”

“Mad Love” co-written by Rose, Jordan Leigh Meredith and K.S. Rhoads spotlights Maggie’s spell-binding vibrato. The song features Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit member Sadler Vaden on guitar, playing echo-drenched spaghetti western licks, along with haunting guest vocals by John Paul White (The Civil Wars).

Rose assembled a dream team for the new record. It marks her second time working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ben Tanner, who mixed the album with GRAMMY-nominated audio engineer Bobby Holland. Conductor Don Hart oversaw the arrangements and composed lush strings that lend a widescreen, cinematic grandeur throughout. Captured fully live with a core group of accomplished musicians, No One Gets Out Alive was recorded with two members of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (guitarist Sadler Vaden and drummer Chad Gamble), keyboardist Peter Levin (Amanda Shires, Gregg Allman), bassist Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes), keyboardist Kaitlyn Connor and guitarist Kyle Lewis from her own band.

Soon after finishing the album, Rose caught the ears of Big Loud Records. Though she’s a respected fixture of the Nashville community (she was elected Governor of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter and has played the Grand Ole Opry over 100 times), Big Loud embraced the unique path she has carved out for herself, and “understood the vision and believed in me from the outset” per Maggie.

