Joe Hermes Unleashes Rowdy New Video “A Honky Tonk Feelin’”

Rising country rocker Joe Hermes is turning up the volume with his brand-new video for “A Honky Tonk Feelin’.” The high-energy release captures the spirit of those nights when an ordinary after-work beer turns into a full-blown party.

“‘A Honky Tonk Feelin’’ captures those times when an average after work night turns rowdy at your local, low key, watering hole,” Hermes shares. “I’d just get that first drink down, feeling good, and here comes my buddies walking through the front door. Suddenly the jukebox fires up, playing all the classics, and now everybody’s getting a ‘honky tonk feelin,’ knowing that work is definitely going to suck tomorrow and the bar is gonna win once again!”

The video, shot at Hermes’ hometown hangout Six Strings Club, keeps things authentic with his bandmates, family, and friends joining in on the fun. Conceptually, it follows the Illinois native clocking out of work and dropping in for “just one beer” before the night takes on a life of its own. Before long, the bar is rocking, the band is playing, the drinks are flowing — and, true to form, Hermes ends the night being tossed out by the bouncer.

Known for his hard-hitting sound he calls “gunpowder country,” Hermes blends edgy vocal textures with raw storytelling. A proud Illinois native and former defensive lineman, he carries himself with a mix of grit, heart, and high-octane energy. His influences run deep — from Metallica, Pantera, and Aerosmith to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bon Jovi — giving his country-rock an unmistakable edge.

Hermes first introduced himself to fans with his 2020 EP Souls With Stones, produced by Buddy Hyatt (TOTO, George Jones, Tracy Lawrence). Unshaken by the pandemic, he sharpened his songwriting skills alongside Grammy-winning producer and manager Dale Oliver. In 2023, he delivered his first full-length project Rockin’ A Country Town, featuring collaborations with Dan Couch (Kip Moore, Cody Johnson) and Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir).

The past year has been especially prolific. In 2024, Hermes dropped singles “Baptized By The South” and “Walk Away Whiskey” while rolling out his Double-Shot Waterfall Series, a collection of songs showcasing his unapologetic brand of country rock.

Hermes has quickly earned the support of radio, fans, and peers alike. In just a few years, he has shared stages with David Nail, Ward Davis, Craig Campbell, Kolby Cooper, Myron Elkins, Kinsey Rose, and crossed over into the rock arena opening for Uncle Kracker, Black Stone Cherry, Head East, Hinder, Jackyl, and Lita Ford.

Now, with “A Honky Tonk Feelin’”, Hermes is cementing his place in the country rock scene. The raucous track and video only add fuel to what has already been a breakout year, with more new music still on the horizon.

