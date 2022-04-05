Garth Brooks To Open 40,000+ Square Foot Venue On Broadway

Garth Brooks has announced a partnership with Strategic Hospitality to open a new bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. The Entertainment concept venue will be located in a three-story, 40,000+ square foot property and an opening date has yet to be announced.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” Brooks said in a statement. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music!”

Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company is owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg. The company has also worked on Nashville restaurants The Catbird Seat, Merchants Restaurant and The Patterson House.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Brooks joins a long list of Nashville-based, country artist-owned spaces including Miranda Lambert Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley to name a few.