Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner” Debuts At #38 On Billboard

Stoney Creek Records/BMG artist Jelly Roll, whose underground genre-bending latest single “Son of a Sinner” (watch above) has already racked up 6 million streams and counting, debuted #38 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart ahead of its radio impact date on April 18th. The Nashville native singer/songwriter’s vulnerable tune is part of Jelly Roll’s latest musical journey finding truth and understanding through his work with his upcoming new music.

The multi-genre talent’s “Dead Man Walking” single is currently #4 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart and has over 10 million streams and counting. The singer sold out the Ryman Auditorium in September in mere minutes and will now be joining Shinedown The Revolution’s Live Tour on select dates this summer and fall.

“Son of a Sinner” was part of Jelly Roll’s successful 2021 Ballads Of the Broken which became a therapeutic outlet fans have come to know from Jelly, who has himself struggled with past addiction. It followed the success of his hit song “Save Me,” which ushered a new wave of musical growth for the multi-talented artist. “Save Me” is now certified Gold, with the video garnering more than 65 million YouTube views and remains his biggest song to date. To date, Jelly has more than a billion collective streams and counting and over one billion streams on YouTube alone.

Hailing from the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Jelly Roll’s unique talent has been flying under the radar, building a rabid legion of fans with his raw, rough-edge lyrics and “man of the people” charisma. Averaging more than 200 shows a year and having released more than two dozen albums, Jelly Roll shares his hard truths and struggles directly and intimately with his dedicated fans, who hang on his every word, leading to millions of views with each video he posts.