Taylin Lewan and Hayley Hubbard Announce “Feeding Nashville“

Taylin Lewan, wife of Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan, and Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, are announcing Feeding Nashville, a nonprofit created to bring meals to those who have been severely impacted by the March 3 tornadoes or loss of employment due to COVID-19.

Teaming up with Nashville-based culinary experts Chris Polley, Executive Chef of True Food Kitchen, and Ryan Reisdorf, Founder of Placemat, Lewan and Hubbard hope to support local chefs and restaurants, while putting food on the tables of those in need.

“We are incredibly grateful to live in a community like Nashville that comes together in a time of need, and is so supportive of one another,” shares Lewan and Hubbard. “Seeing this unity inspires us and sparked the thought of ‘families feeding families.’ We love giving back and this is the first time we’ve launched our own nonprofit initiative. We hope you will join us!”

To continue to aid efforts, the nonprofit urges a daily donation of $50 to feed a family of four for one day. All donations received are used to subsidize local chefs to prepare the meals. In addition, 80 meals will be reserved daily to be gifted to local hospitals in support of health care workers in Nashville. All restaurants and chefs participating must abide by current CDC COVID-19 regulations for health and sanitation, and meal deliveries will honor social distancing protocol.

With an initial goal of providing food to at least 100 families (400 people) a day for a minimum of two months, Feeding Nashville’s aspiration is to create an ongoing, sustainable program that will continue to serve the Nashville community.

Welcomed with overwhelming generosity, Feeding Nashville is thankful for the donors who helped kickstart this program: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, Scott Borchetta and wife Sandi, alongside Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wife Lauren. Gratitude is also extended to supporters Shane and Michael McAnally Baum, Amy Brown – as part of the #PIMPINJOY movement, Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi and wife Ellie, and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and wife Brittney.

Feeding Nashville is a part of the We Are ONE World Foundation. For more information about Feeding Nashville, please visit http://www.feedingnashville.com