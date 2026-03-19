First Round of Performers Announced for 61st ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music, alongside Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions, has revealed the first round of performers for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Riley Green set to take the stage. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 61st ACM Awards will stream live worldwide on May 17, 2026, reaching audiences in more than 240 countries and territories. The show will air exclusively on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fans will also be able to tune in via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and through the Amazon Music app.

Returning to a Sunday night spotlight, this year’s show promises a high-energy mix of standout performances, unique collaborations and memorable moments celebrating both established stars and rising talent in country music. Johnson will take the stage following his recent ACM Song of the Year win, while reigning Entertainer of the Year Wilson is set to deliver the world premiere of her new track “Can’t Sit Still.” Green, a four-time ACM Award winner, will perform his hit “Change My Mind.”

Leading into the big night, ACM Awards Week will feature a lineup of special events, including “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” at Topgolf Las Vegas on May 15, and “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach on May 16.

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and all related events are available now, giving fans the chance to be part of one of country music’s biggest nights.