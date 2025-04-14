 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS

2025 AGM Awards Show Announces Performers

Absolutely Gospel Music has announced the official lineup of performers for the 2025 AGM Awards Show, hosted by Gary Chapman and Joseph Habedank. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable evening honoring the best in Southern Gospel, Southern Roots, Positive Country, and Bluegrass music.

The celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 PM, at the Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The night will include awards presentations recognizing excellence in artistry, musicianship, engineering, production, and more across the featured genres.

“We are beyond excited to bring together this incredible group of performers and honor the outstanding work happening in Gospel music. This will be our 24th Annual Awards Show, and it will be a night you do not want to miss.”— Bev McCann, AGM CEO

Artists and performances for this special celebration event include Brothers of the Heart, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, David Timms, Gary Chapman, High Road, Jason Crabb, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, The Isaacs, The Lefevre Quartet, Mercy’s Won, The Music City Quartet, Phillips & Banks, The Simmons Family, Southbound and The Wilbanks.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Megan Moroney Reaches The Pinnacle In Nashville

Megan Moroney returned to her homebase of Nashville for a two-night, SOLD-OUT showcase at The …

Max McNown Releases "St Helens Alpenglow"

Max McNown Releases “St Helens Alpenglow”

Today, rising star and Nashville based, Max McNown releases “St Helens Alpenglow.” (listen above) At …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL