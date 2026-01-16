Freddy Wexler and MCA Sign Madden Metcalf

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler has officially signed rising country artist Madden Metcalf, marking a major milestone for one of the genre’s most promising new voices. The news arrives alongside the release of Metcalf’s latest single, “Like My Hometown,” out now.

The signing caps a period of close creative development between Wexler and Metcalf, with the pair honing a sound rooted in authenticity, strong storytelling, and long-term vision. That foundation now finds a home at MCA, where Metcalf will continue building his career.

Wexler praised the young artist’s natural instincts and presence, noting that Metcalf brings an authenticity and star quality that can’t be taught. “There’s a genuine gratitude about him that makes you want to go all in,” Wexler shared, adding that he’s excited to partner with MCA to help Metcalf build something lasting.

Just 20 years old, Metcalf draws heavily from his upbringing in Panacea, Florida—a tight-knit Gulf Coast fishing town with a population under 1,000. Raised in a family with deep roots in the community, his life split between early mornings on the water and long nights at a local restaurant, Metcalf’s songs feel grounded in place, family, and hard-earned perspective.

“I still can’t believe a kid from a small fishing town gets an opportunity like this,” Metcalf says. “I’m beyond grateful—to God, my family, my team, and everyone who’s believed in me from the beginning.”

His new single, “Like My Hometown,” serves as a defining moment in his next chapter. The track uses the comfort and familiarity of home as a metaphor for truly knowing someone, offering an early preview of his upcoming EP, Saltwater Southern, due in spring 2026. The project blends modern country melodies with deeply personal stories pulled straight from his Gulf Coast roots.

MCA President and CEO Mike Harris says Metcalf stands out for his clarity of voice and conviction. “His music reflects real life and real identity, and that’s what makes artists connect,” Harris notes. “We’re proud to welcome him to MCA.”

“Like My Hometown” follows Metcalf’s debut single “IDWK,” released on his 20th birthday last fall, and together the songs signal a career built on substance, sense of place, and staying power.

–Jerry Holthouse

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!