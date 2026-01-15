Vince Gill Named 2026 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize Recipient

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has been named the 2026 recipient of the Ken Burns American Heritage Prize, a prestigious honor recognizing individuals whose work has helped shape and preserve the American story. Gill will be formally celebrated on May 6, 2026.

Presented by American Prairie, the annual prize is named for acclaimed filmmaker and historian Ken Burns and honors artists, educators, and cultural leaders whose achievements reflect the enduring American spirit. Previous recipients include David McCullough, Maya Lin, Wynton Marsalis, and Sylvia Earle, placing Gill in especially distinguished company.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Gill’s impact on American music is both profound and far-reaching. Known for his emotional honesty, virtuosic musicianship, and deep respect for tradition, his songs have become woven into the fabric of American life. Burns praised Gill as a musician whose work reflects patience, humility, and a reverence for the people and places that shape our shared heritage.

Gill’s influence stretches well beyond genre lines, touching country, bluegrass, gospel, and rock while earning admiration as both a collaborator and mentor. Since breaking through with “When I Call Your Name” in 1990, Gill has amassed 18 CMA Awards, 22 GRAMMY Awards, and eight ACM Awards. More recently, he received the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and continues to tour as a member of the Eagles.

“I’m incredibly honored and inspired by the company this prize represents,” Gill said. “The work American Prairie is doing is vital, and I’m grateful to be connected to it. My friendship with Ken Burns has already been a gift, and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

In addition to releasing 21 albums, selling more than 30 million records, and charting 45 singles, Gill has earned induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians’ Hall of Fame, and recognition as a BMI Icon. As he continues to mark milestones—including his ongoing 50 Years From Home EP series—this latest honor underscores Gill’s lasting role in telling America’s story through song.

–Jerry Holthouse

