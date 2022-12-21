Flatland Cavalry Debuts “If We Said Goodbye”

A new acoustic performance video for Flatland Cavalry’s song, “If We Said Goodbye,” is debuting today. (watch above)

“If We Said Goodbye” is from the band’s new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, which was released earlier this fall. Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including “Mountain Song,” which was featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “Yellowstone,” this past Sunday.

Known for their electric live shows, the band will perform throughout next year including a stop on April 15 here in Nashville at Nissan Stadium supporting Luke Combs’ World Tour. GET TICKETS HERE.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos(piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar). In addition to the band, Songs to Keep You Warm also features special guests Ashley Monroe (“Parallel”) and Kaitlin Butts (“How Long”).