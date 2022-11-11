The Future Nashville Skyline

Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The question is why? It could be the state of Tennessee tax incentives that are driving businesses here but there are also thousands of new residents relocating. As a destination, visitors seem to not get enough of Music City.

Many of those relocating from the west coast see Nashville as more cost-friendly and affordable. California real estate and necessities like food and gas are the highest in the country and it appears that the beauty and affordability of Nashville is a place that appeals to west coast residents like California where the topography is likewise beautiful.

Taken a step further, Nashville is a definable brand. Mention the name Nashville and those around the world and many will see an image of something that is highly appealing. So appealing that many investors and corporations are now moving and building here.

National Geographic named Nashville the World’s Top Destination for June, calling out events like the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and for its country music at the annual four-day CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. Nashville is the Emerald City of Country Music.

While everyone is not wearing cowboy hats and cowboy boots, the world has an image that Nashville is the place to witness the Deep South and Country Music. While the city is in many ways eclectic and progressive, it’s the tourism that defines its nature in money spent and its promotion over social media.

Bloomberg recently wrote that Booming Nashville Is Being Transformed by Luxury Tourism. It’s about supply and demand and because of that demand, Nashville is growing beyond what its original residents had known it to be–Traditional.

There is no question that Nashville is more liberal than the rest of Tennessee. While Republican Governor Bill Lee brought the state out of the COVID lockdown early, Nashville’s Democrat mayor John Cooper kept the city under COVID restrictions much longer than many Nashville businesses preferred. Nashville is tourism, and now it is back– full throttle.

Music City’s skyline is constantly in flux. Every luxury brand is moving in, or trying to. Here is just a small list of new and future construction in Nashville. Many of these companies are buying the best property in the best areas with the knowledge that what they pay now will likely be worth far more in the future.

Forever the standard-bearer for Southern hospitality, Nashville has become a fresh and irresistible draw for some of the most dynamic names in the business world. Among them are Amazon, Oracle, Accenture, FedEx, and Four Seasons. Meanwhile, a burgeoning foodie scene has seen more than 80 bars and restaurants open their doors in just one year. Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, describes the phenomenon as “…a very diverse and growing upscale audience that has caught on to the dining and cultural scene here”. It only stands to reason that the fusion of the city’s legendary status as an entertainment destination and its shining dynamism are creating America’s premier event center.

Built in the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is set to become one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. The 30,000-seat stadium is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, featuring a 360-degree canopy, a 65-foot-wide shared concourse and a safe standing supporter’s section. With just 150 feet of distance between the last row of seats and the touchline, GEODIS Park offers an electric matchday experience bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

France-based company with its North American headquarters in Brentwood, Tenn., GEODIS has Middle Tennessee roots that date back more than 70 years with the founding of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics. Today, the company employs over 15,000 teammates in the U.S. across 230 locations. GEODIS is also a major Middle Tennessee employer, with more than 2,000 teammates in the region.

The Sinclair is a mixed-use tower with underground parking, street-level retail, and 27 stories of Class AA multi-residential apartments. Situated at the convergence point of West End Avenue, 25th Avenue and Elliston Place, it is poised to become an iconic landmark to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Elliston Place areas. Brentwood-based GBT Realty is eyeing a fourth quarter 2022 groundbreaking for the tower, which will front the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split.

In 2019, New City Properties acquired the 14-acre Neuhoff site in Nashville, TN. The distinctive Neuhoff site is located on the west bank of the Cumberland River in the eastern section of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. The property was constructed in the early 1920’s as a meat-packing facility and later served as mixed-use space, housing the Nashville Jazz Workshop and the Nashville Cultural Arts Project, among others.

New City has partnered with world-class architects to reinvent the site as a mixed-use waterfront development with city-defining architecture as a key feature. New York-based S9 Architects is the project’s design architect and master planner, Smith Gee is adaptive reuse component’s architect of record, and HKS Architects serve as the site’s architect of record.

Placemakr Premier SoBro

Located downtown Nashville. With on-site retail and community perks, the unique offerings at Placemakr Premier SoBro add opportunities to their modern studio, jr. 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Placemakr Premier is located at the heart of the most popular dining and entertainment area in lower Broadway and provides residents with exceptional city views and a club-style experience.

Peabody Union will be a distinctly unique Nashville neighborhood and destination, offering a new and different perspective on downtown life. Set high on the banks of the Cumberland River, the Peabody Union development will be a mixed community of residential, office and strategically curated restaurant and retail, surrounded by acres of open space and the downtown greenway, creating a beautiful and walkable district with its own sense of place, and an anchor point to the newly emerging Lower Downtown District (LoDo).

Coming 2023 – Nashville developer Giarratana LLC selected downtown Nashville for their latest developments. Giarratana recently secured the land and will spend $315 million to build the two Church Street towers- 34-story, 356-unit Alcove and the 38-story, 350-unit Prime.

The Wall Street Journal recently ranked Nashville, Tennessee as the second-hottest job market in the country. With Amazon and Asurion moving into the city’s Nashville Yards and in the North Gulch these tech giants are walking distance to both Prime and Alcove. Both buildings will be among the tallest structures in Nashville and will dramatically advance the city’s growing skyline.

Albion in the Gulch is a new construction 415-unit, 20-story development located in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, just steps from downtown. Currently under construction, this one-of-a-kind community will offer a mix of studios, one- & two-bedroom apartments and three bedroom 2-story penthouses all with the highest-end unit interiors in Nashville.

Albion in the Gulch will also feature a coffee shop in the lobby and roof top pool with a tiki bar on the 20th floor with unmatched views of downtown Nashville. Other state of the art amenities will include a fitness center with a cross fit room & treatment room, dog spa & indoor dog run, golf simulator room, makerspace, over 15,000 SF of outdoor space with a performance area, putting green & grilling stations and a rooftop lounge with a karaoke bar & comedy stage. Construction began January 2021 and is expected to open early 2023

