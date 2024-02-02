FIRST LISTEN: Keith Urban’s “Straight Line.”

Today, Keith Urban released a new song, “Straight Line.” (listen above) The song, written by Urban, Chase McGill, Jerry Flowers and Greg Wells, was co-produced by Urban and Wells. It is the first track in a year that will see Urban not only releasing his next radio single in March, but also a brand-new album.

“‘Straight Line’ is the perfect first track off my album because it’s a song born of wanting to break out of routine and feeling like somewhere along the line, life lost some color and excitement – ‘You and me used to be like a year-round summer…’ This song is about getting it back again – a message of taking back your life and driving out from under the dark cloud. If you’ve seen us in concert, I hope this track gives you that same liberated feeling,” said Urban.

He adds, “While ‘Straight Line’s’ lyrics are about being stuck and trying to break out of the monotony, the melody and energy are a boulevard of nothing but green lights. Every song on this album – even the ballads – carries an energy and a life force that became a very strong through line. I hope you feel it. I’m so excited for everyone to hear the whole thing.”