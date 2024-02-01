Chris Young Releases Statement Following Dropped Charges

Chris Young took to socials today to share a personal message with fans following last week’s release of video evidence and the Nashville District Attorney’s dismissal of all charges against the country music star. Young shared: “Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something. You know, I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week. But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back. It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say ‘we got you, we don’t believe you did any of this.’ So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed. It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support. So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys – because this was not planned – is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to. We’re going to put out ‘Double Down’ at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it – I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you.” Watch his full statement HERE.

To thank everyone for their overwhelming support, Young fast-tracked “Double Down,” from his forthcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, to release at midnight EST tonight. Written by Monty Criswell, Derek George and Tyler Reeve, “Double Down” is one of 18 songs on Young Love & Saturday Nights, releasing March 22 (Sony Music Nashville).