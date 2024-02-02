Jay Allen’s Southern Rock Spin On Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season”

Rising country artist Jay Allen has recently reimagined folk-pop singer Noah Kahan’s beloved single, “Stick Season,” infusing it with a distinct country rock flavor. (listen above) “Stick Season” metaphorically describes the period between late autumn and early winter, a time often associated with feelings of solitude as the days grow shorter. Yet, it also hints at the anticipation of positive change in the near future.

Allen commented on the release, saying, “The first time I heard ‘Stick Season,’ I had to immediately listen again… and again… and again. As a songwriter, I felt every word so deeply, and it took me right back to my divorce. This song somehow encompasses all of those conflicting emotions of heartbreak, while also feeling like life is about to get so much better. I don’t know why, but I just felt connected and wanted to create my own version.”

Allen’s current single, “No Present Like The Time,” is out at country radio and serves as a beacon of hope for those facing their own struggles. The track narrates his journey, encouraging others to embrace every moment and find healing, even when the path seems arduous. Through “No Present Like The Time,” he shares his story and demonstrates how to relish in every moment and heal though the road is not easy.

Raised near Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jay Allen’s musical journey was shaped by diverse influences, including his father’s rock performances and the country music his mother played during long drives. His move to Nashville in 2013 marked a significant step in his career. By 2014, he had secured a publishing deal, and in 2016, he signed with SONY/ATV as an artist.

Allen’s career trajectory took a sharp upward turn with his 2018 hit, “Blank Stares.” This poignant tribute to his mother, who suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, touched hearts globally, amassing over 500 million views on Facebook.

Allen’s commitment to raising awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association has been unwavering, and he actively participates in various international events, including the esteemed Rita Hayworth Gala. In recognition of his advocacy work, Jay Allen has received numerous accolades, including The Caregiver Award from the National Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, he was honored with the Favorite Competition Contestant award at the 2022 Country Now Awards and was featured as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s “2023 Artists to Watch.” Furthermore, Allen’s appearance on Season 22 of The Voice showcased his exceptional talent, as he mesmerized the audience with his rendition of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” earning chair turns from both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This pivotal moment further propelled his career and solidified his position as a rising star in the industry.