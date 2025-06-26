Robert’s Western World To Celebrate 26 Years

One of Nashville’s most iconic honky tonks, Robert’s Western World, is throwing a party you won’t want to miss. On Sunday, August 4th, the legendary venue known as “Nashville’s Home of Traditional Country Music” will host the Robert’s Western World Fan Fair, a full day of live music, family fun, and timeless honky tonk tradition to celebrate 26 years under the ownership of JesseLee Jones.

Following the huge success of last summer’s 25th anniversary bash, Robert’s is once again taking the celebration outdoors. A stretch of Lower Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenues will be shut down as two stages fire up at 10:00 AM CT, with live music continuing until midnight. The event is free and all-ages, with a full lineup of bands and special guests to be announced soon.

Fans can look forward to exclusive event merchandise, cold drinks from the bar, and plenty of toe-tapping twang. And yes—Robert’s world-famous “Recession Special” will be served all day: a fried bologna sandwich, Lay’s chips, a Moon Pie, and a cold PBR for just $6.

Set in the shadow of the Ryman Auditorium, Robert’s Western World has become a Broadway institution. The building itself is steeped in history, once serving as home to the Sho-Bud Steel Guitar Company during the golden age of country music. What began as Rhinestone Western Wear in the early ’90s eventually evolved into the legendary live music venue we know today. In 1999, founder Robert Moore handed over the reins to JesseLee Jones, who—along with his wife Emily Ann—continues to preserve the honky tonk spirit at a time when Broadway is rapidly changing.

Jones, who immigrated to the U.S. from São Paulo, Brazil in 1984, brings a deeply personal and passionate commitment to the stage. After early struggles and humble beginnings in Illinois, Jones arrived in Nashville in the early ’90s and was discovered by Moore, who gave him his first gig at Robert’s. Nicknamed the “Brazilian Hillbilly” by BR-549, Jones formed the house band Brazilbilly, which has now played Robert’s for nearly three decades.

Today, Robert’s Western World remains one of the last family-owned and operated honky tonks on Lower Broadway, drawing nearly one million visitors a year and staying true to its roots with cold beer, classic country, and unmatched hospitality.

We’ll see you there on August 4th for one of the biggest honky tonk throwdowns of the summer. Stay tuned to Nashville.com for the official music lineup and more event updates.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿