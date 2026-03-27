Featured Bonnaroo Artist: Mt. Joy

There are only 76 days left until Bonnaroo returns to Manchester, Tennessee—and with the countdown officially on, Nashville.com is kicking off our “Featured Bonnaroo Artist” series, spotlighting some of the must-see acts set to take the stage this year. First up: the ever-rising indie favorites Mt. Joy, who are set to perform on June 12, 2026.

Having first met at Conestoga High School outside of Philadelphia, Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper reunited in Los Angeles in 2016 and began working on music. Says Quinn, “It was just one of those cool, serendipitous life moments where a person that I’d been making music with in high school ended up in the same city as me, and I didn’t really know anybody else … Just because we love music we were getting together and writing together.” The pair named the project after a hill in Valley Forge National Park near where they grew up. The two recorded their single “Astrovan” with the help of future bandmate Michael Byrnes, whom they met on Craigslist, and Byrnes’ then-roommate, producer Caleb Nelson, in April of that year and released the song in September.

The single’s rapid streaming success, as well as the success of their second single, “Sheep”, drew the three to add drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos and keyboardist Jackie Miclau to the group, together playing many festivals, as well as opening for bands such as the Head and the Heart, the Shins, Whitney, and the Revivalists. In 2017, Mt. Joy signed to Dualtone Records.

The band just released their powerful new single, “Is Joy Easy,” (listen above) a track that feels tailor-made for a late-night Bonnaroo moment. Built in two distinct movements, the song explores the emotional push and pull between anxiety and release—capturing that fragile space where anticipation gives way to pure, in-the-moment joy. It’s a deeply personal and introspective offering that showcases the band’s evolving sound and lyrical depth.

Frontman Matt Quinn leans into vulnerability here, inspired by a period marked by personal loss and a long struggle with depression. What began as a mantra—“What if you’re great?”—has transformed into a more profound question: What if joy is easy? Not something to chase, but something that quietly exists all around us. That idea pulses through the track, giving it both emotional weight and an unexpected sense of hope.

Following the success of their 2025 album Hope We Have Fun, Mt. Joy has been on a massive 2026 North American tour celebrating a decade together. Along the way, they’ve packed iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and TD Garden—further cementing their reputation as one of the most compelling live acts on the road today.

Known for their euphoric blend of folk-rock and emotionally charged performances, Mt. Joy has a way of turning concerts into shared, almost spiritual experiences—something that fits perfectly with the vibe of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Expect singalongs, soaring moments, and a crowd fully locked into every note.

If “Is Joy Easy” is any indication, Mt. Joy’s Bonnaroo set could be one of those defining festival moments—the kind you carry with you long after the farm goes quiet.

Stay tuned—Nashville.com will be bringing you more Featured Bonnaroo Artists in the days ahead as we count down to one of our favorite weekends of the year.