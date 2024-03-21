Dierks Bentley Borrows Tom Petty’s Guitar For “American Girl” Cover

Dierks Bentley just rekleased his video for a spirited cover of Tom Petty’s “American Girl.” The video for the lead single from Big Machine Records’ forthcoming tribute album, PETTY COUNTRY: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, opens with Bentley strapping on Petty’s own signature Rickenbacker guitar that was flownin from his archives in California for the shoot.

Shot at Nashville venue Clementine, the performance-forward video focuses on musicianship as Bentley and his band (which includes Charlie Worsham) circle up at golden hour with light pouring into the room, offering up a sense of sanctification and celebrating the fellowship, joy of playing and spirit that defined Tom Petty and his seminal band the Heartbreakers. Directed by Wes Edwards, the clip focuses on Bentley’s rugged features, the appropriate solos and chemistry between road-honed musicians. Their seemingly clubhouse jam is interpolated with Americana images, forward travel and other articles from Petty’s archive, including cases and concert memorabilia.

“Holding an instrument that carries so much musical history and significance was surreal, you could almost feel the stories resonate from it as I played it,” Bentley shared. “Tom Petty’s lyrics and delivery were a huge part of what made his music so impactful.”

The song, out on Country radio now, landed at No. 25 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in its second week and has garnered more than 3.4 million streams.

