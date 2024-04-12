ERNEST Releases Sophomore Album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Big Loud’s ERNEST today releases his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. On the heels of his 2024 ACM Award nominations for New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, he pays homage across the 26-track project to his hometown and the creatives that make up the fabric of Music City.

“I was born and raised in Nashville,” shares ERNEST. “I love this city, it’s the country music capital of the world, and this album is a positive affirmation in the name of country music. That country at its core, the songwriting and storytelling, is popular again.”

Joining Jan Crawford of CBS Mornings in Nashville for an in-depth profile on the project, the 2X Variety Hitmaker and CMA Triple Play Award winner spoke about his background as a songwriter of nine No. 1 singles for artists including Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Lane, as well as the process of creating NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. (Watch the interview above)

The project was produced by Joey Moi. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE is the follow up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), which featured the 2X Platinum title-track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)” and gave fans a glimpse of ERNEST’s edgy artistic styling.

