LISTEN: Tyler Hubbard’s “Strong”

Today EMI Nashville’s, Tyler Hubbard continues forging his path as a solo artist with the release of his sophomore album Strong. (listen to Strong above)

Hubbard co-produced the album alongside Jordan Schmidt, and he wrote or co-wrote each of the 13 tracks. The result is a dynamic and vibrant collection of songs that showcase Hubbard’s free-spirited energy and his ability to craft songs that highlight life’s most memorable moments.

On Strong, the 21-time No. 1 singer/songwriter finds magic in young love on spirited tracks including “Park” and “BNA,” embraces the good times on “American Mellencamp” and “Night Like That,” and displays his passion for family and fatherhood on songs such as “‘73 Beetle” and the title track.

Album track and Hubbard’s current radio single “Back Then Right Now” is currently top 5 and climbing at Country radio.

Since releasing his RIAA Gold-certified self-titled debut album last January (1.2 billion+ global streams), Hubbard’s first single “5 Foot 9” has earned more than 553M streams and is certified RIAA 2x Platinum. His follow-up single “Dancin’ In The Country” has amassed more than 402M streams and is certified RIAA Platinum.

Hubbard will throw the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game tomorrow (4.13). He’s currently on Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour, which kicked off last month.

‘Strong’ Tracklist:

1. Wish You Would

(Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)

2. Park

(Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Canaan Smith)

3. A Lot With A Little

(Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling)

4. Night Like That

(Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)

5. Take Me Back

(Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)

6. Back Then Right Now

(Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton)

7. Vegas

(Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)

8. Turn

(Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Josh Miller)

9. American Mellencamp

(Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Jordan Schmidt)

10. BNA

(Tyler Hubbard, Chase McGill and Jordan Schmidt)

11. Summer Talkin’

(Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley)

12. ‘73 Beetle

(Tyler Hubbard)

13. Strong

(Tyler Hubbard, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Miller)

