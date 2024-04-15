Colt Ford Health Update

Country-rap star Colt Ford remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a Scottsdale, Arizona hospital following a heart attack after his show in Gilbert, Arizona at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on April 4th. In the past week, Ford has made significant progress in his recovery and his condition is slowly but steadily improving.

Due to current circumstances, Ford’s scheduled tour dates through August 31st have been canceled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for any canceled dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for any rescheduled dates.

At this time, Ford’s family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans’ continued thoughts and prayers.

