(Back row, left to right) Ben Hall, vice president, development at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; Zach Farnum, Troubadour Advisory Council leadership team member; ERNEST; Patrick Thomas, Troubadour Advisory Council leadership team member; (Front row, left to right) Katherine Smith, senior manager of advancement, membership and annual giving at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; Katie Cline Moore, chair of the Troubadour Advisory Council; and Lisa Purcell, executive vice president of external affairs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

ERNEST Performs At HOFs Annual Party For Troubadour Members

Jerry Holthouse February 22, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

Yesterday, singer-songwriter ERNEST took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s annual kickoff party for the museum’s Troubadour members. He performed songs, including “Flower Shops” and “What Have I Got to Lose,” from the recently released deluxe edition of his album Flower Shops (The Album). In 2022, ERNEST was named a Variety Hitmaker, and earlier this month the Country Music Association honored him as a Triple Play Award winner. His songwriting credits include “I Love My Country” (Florida Georgia Line), “You Proof,” “Wasted on You,” “More Than My Hometown” (Morgan Wallen), “Big, Big Plans” (Chris Lane), “Heartless” (Diplo) and “One Mississippi” (Kane Brown).

Troubadour is a membership program of the museum that engages young professionals in supporting its mission. For Troubadour members, the museum hosts quarterly networking events, which range from concerts to exhibition previews. The goals of the Troubadour membership program are to engage young leaders, ages 21-45, in the museum’s mission, build lifelong relationships between members and the nonprofit museum, and create a special networking space that unites music lovers.

