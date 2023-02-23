The Women of Country Team Up With Women’s Music Business Association



The Women of Country has teamed up with the Women’s Music Business Association to host the upcoming edition of “The Women of Country Presents Carolyn Miller & Friends” series, set to take place at 5pm on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at Live Oak Music Row. The Women of Country’s Women’s History Month installment, is hosted by Carolyn Miller and will feature two rounds with additional performances from the talented Kylie Frey, Shelly Fairchild, Marla Cannon Goodman, Jessie Ritter and Brenna Bone. Admission to the show is FREE.

“Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible: from unsigned writers to hit writers, from artists new in town to those who have been on major label rosters for years, and everything in between” says Carolyn Miller. “This also includes partnerships, be it big female run brands or non-profit organizations. We are SO excited to have another showcase of Nashville’s top female talent and to have partnered with the Women’s Music Business Association for our next event.”

“March celebrates International Women’s Month and I am thrilled Women’s Music Business Association will kick it off with a partnership between Carolyn Miller and The Women of Country [Nicole Marchesi],” says Virginia P. Brick (WMBA President). “As I lead this organization, it’s important to me to foster partnerships that align with WMBA’s mission by finding opportunities to empower and elevate our members by spotlighting their superpowers. When Nicole & Carolyn reached out, it checked all the boxes of working together for a collective impact.”