Erin Kinsey Drops Two For Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, RECORDS Nashville artist Erin Kinsey is releasing two brand-new tracks – “Handful” and “Already Broke Up.” The multi-instrumentalist also showcases her musical prowess by playing six instruments between the two performance videos for both new songs. Listen to “Handful” above and “Already Broke Up” below.

“I’m so excited to put these out on Valentine’s Day,” shares Kinsey. “Valentine’s Day is the most romantic, fun, and flirty day of the year when you’re in a happy relationship, or waiting on the right person and enjoying being single – so to those people, I give ‘Handful.’ And to the people that are struggling on Valentine’s Day, whether they are single or in a relationship headed in a tough direction, I give them ‘Already Broke Up,’ because I’ve been there too. It’s a pick-your-poison, red pill or blue pill, musical Valentine’s Day gift from me, to anyone listening or watching no matter what kind of Valentine’s Day they are having this year!”

“Handful” was written by Erin with Josh Ronen and Kyle Clark, and “Already Broke Up” written by Erin with Joe Clemmons and Steven McMoran. Both tracks were produced by Michael Kight. Erin is set to release even more new music in the coming months.

Having moved from Texas to Tennessee the morning after her high school graduation, Kinsey quickly immersed herself in country music, and in return she was embraced by music insiders who’ve helped her reach her larger-than-life goals. And so far, so good. She consistently receives close to ten million views when she posts an original song on TikTok where she’s amassed nearly a quarter million active followers. She recently performed her debut single, “Just Drive,” to kick off the 2022 NASCAR Awards and the song has over 46 million audio streams to date and counting, bringing her total cumulative streams to over 62 million. Kinsey is signed to RECORDS Nashville, a joint venture with Sony Music and her debut EP, 40 East, released on March 25, 2022 just before making her Grand Ole Opry debut in April.