Brit Taylor To Make Her Opry Debut March 22

With the release of her sophomore album Kentucky Blue, singer-songwriter Brit Taylor is fulfilling a life-long dream to perform on the coveted and iconic Grand Ole Opry stage. Taylor, the eastern Kentucky native, who cut her teeth as a child on the Kentucky Opry, will step into the circle where all country music royalty has stood on March 22, 2023.

“The day Kentucky Blue was released was magical to me,” Taylor said. “But to get the email that very same morning inviting me to perform at the Grand Ole Opry was surreal. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life, and all I could do when I got the invitation was cry happy tears. I am so honored to step into that circle, to stand there where so many of my heroes and those who have inspired me and influenced me have stood, and share my music with the world.”

Kentucky Blue, produced by Grammy winners Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, was released February 3, landing in the Top 15 on iTunes Country Album chart and garnering support from Apple, Spotify, Tidal and Amazon including the feature cover of Spotify’s The Pulse of Americana playlist.