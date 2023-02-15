Danny Burns & Tim O’Brien Team Up For “Fields of Gold”

Danny Burns is releasing his first new single of 2023 with “Fields of Gold.” The Irish-born recording artist teamed with Grammy winner Tim O’Brien to put a unique Bluegrass / Americana twist on a well-known tune, which was previously made famous by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hitmaker Sting (of The Police).

“‘Fields of Gold’ has always been one of those big beautiful songs that I wanted to cover,” explains Burns. “When we got into the studio we ran it a few times, and everyone was familiar with it. I think Scott (Vestal) had recorded it a few times already, it just flowed nicely in the session.”

“Fields of Gold” comes as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, a day all about love. The powerful lyrics on the track instantly struck a chord with Burns, with English superstar Sting’s home country of England being the main focus, which is located in close proximity to Ireland. With the new recording, Burns and O’Brien carried on the same spirit as the original tune released in 1993, but brought a newfound energy and next-level approach.

Danny Burns is gearing up for the release of his next full-length Bluegrass project Promised Land, set for release later this year via Bonfire Music Group. Previously Burns released the lead single, “Someone Like You,” a remake of Adele’s hit. It became Danny’s very first No. 1 hit on the Bluegrass Today charts.