Eric Church To Open 6-Story Honky-Tonk In Nashville

Eric Church will follow the lead of stars like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line in opening a bar in the downtown area of Nashville.

The Tennessean newspaper reported that the country star has partnered with an investment group to open a 6-story honky-tonk called Chief’s on Lower Broadway.

The Nashville Business Journal reported that Church and AJ Capital Partners’ Ben Weprin have partnered for the venture, which is slated to open at 200 Broadway in the building that formerly housed Cotton Eyed Joe. Big & Rich star John Rich previously owned the building, which AJ Capital Partners purchased for $24.5 million in October. Church and Weprin now co-own the building, according to reports.

Chief’s will feature a six-story bar, a music performance venue with seating and a Whole Hog BBQ restaurant that will be ran by James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott.

Church says the venture marks the fulfillment of all of the big dreams he had when he first came to Nashville with nothing.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” he tells the Tennessean. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream.”

Chief’s is said to be opening in 2023.