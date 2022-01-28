Jay DeMarcus Announces Launch of Red Street Country

Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, announced the launch of Red Street Country at a press conference today (1/27) at the record label’s headquarters on Music Row. A division of the record label created by DeMarcus and Co-Owner/ Chairman Dan Crockett, Red Street Country will solely focus it’s efforts on artists within the realm of the genre of country music.

Red Street Country also revealed their first artist signing, singer/ songwriter Ryan Griffin. With millions of streams already under his belt, Griffin is making waves having been previously tapped as an opener for Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum and Old Dominion and garnering critical attention.

As one third of one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus will lead the new artistry-driven division and has enlisted a roster of industry veterans and new team members to head up Rascal Flatts.

“As Red Street’s Christian division has continued to grow, it felt like the natural next step was for us to move into the Country Music space,” shared DeMarcus. “I am one of the genre’s biggest fans, and it feels like the right time to really hone in on the next generation of country superstars. The team that has come together is beyond my wildest dreams, I can’t wait to get started.”