Ben Jumper’s “Let’s Talk Nashville” Set For April 14th

Ben Jumper’s Let’s Talk Nashville officially returns to Music City later this month. The event, set for April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, will be hosted by music business veterans Tony Conway (Conway Entertainment Group), Rod Essig (CAA) and Mike Smardak (Outback Presents).

Founded by Jumper, former CEO of Soundcheck and Crew One Productions, Let’s Talk Nashville benefits the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Immunotherapy Research at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

“I think cancer touches all of our lives direct or indirectly,” says Jumper, himself a cancer survivor. “Many cancers are being cured every day because of research. My life was saved by immunotherapy. I had stage four lung cancer, and I just passed the five year mark. My lungs are clear of cancer. The other part of my journey is to help cure all childhood cancer.”

Let’s Talk Nashville provides a rare opportunity for guests to dine at tables hosted by some of the most interesting, accomplished, and influential people in Music City. Each table has a “Guest Host” who will provide a table “centerpiece” that reflects their background or area of expertise and is intended to start the flow of conversation. Centerpieces will be included in the evening’s silent auction.

Tax-deductible tables and tickets are on-sale HERE.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!