Dustin Lynch shines atop the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week with “Stars Like Confetti.” (Watch above) Marking his ninth U.S. career #1 at Country radio, he also reigns #1 on the Countrytown Hot 50 in Australia.

“What a way to cap off what has been an incredible year for us! Country radio friends and fam, thank YOU for another #1! Big shout-out to Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Crowell for bringing this one into existence and their surrounding support systems,” shares Lynch. “Speaking of support systems, I’ve got the best. Thank you to my team, band, crew, and the best damn radio folks in the biz – Broken Bow Records. If y’all need me, I’ll be gone huntin’.”

The Chris Hicky-directed music video shows the supernova in his element, surrounded by festivalgoers from Country Jam USA 2022 (Eau Claire, WI) as the life of the party – like he’s done for 10 years straight.

First heard on Lynch’s 2022 release Blue In The Sky (Broken Bow Records), which was 2x PLATINUM, six-week #1 collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” and hit “Party Mode,” Lynch’s brand-new statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, is available everywhere.

Lynch is on deck to support Blake Shelton’s BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR this winter, tickets are on sale now for Lynch’s headline KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR beginning April 2, 2024, at the Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE.