Kenny Chesney releases “Take Her Home,” a loping rumination on the butterflies that flutter when you see “the one” through all the phases of falling in love, getting serious and building a life that makes you so much more. It is the essence of everything that is so easy to miss, but creates the biggest blessings and greatest happiness people can experience.

“When I heard ‘Take Her Home,’ I just laughed,” Chesney says of the song. “It was everything life is made of in less than four minutes. It’s true, honest and all the stuff that’s easy to forget. All those details and little moments? The deep cut Cheap Trick, the black-and-pink suitcase in the back of the truck, a 7 pound, 5 ounce baby? That’s what makes these kinds of life changes what they are. And it’s funny: no matter what stage you’re in, you really are always scared. That’s how you know it’s gonna be worth it.”

Like “There Goes My Life,” which also traces life through so many stages, “Take Her Home” passes through many chapters of life – and reminds listeners that it’s not one massive moment where it all falls together. It’s the accumulation of everything done, the hope of what one wants and the fact that “sometimes God paints life like a dream…”

“It’s amazing how simple figuring life out can be,” Chesney says. “I look around, and I see people in every state of this song every day. It’s part of the miracle of being alive. Even when it’s not happening to you, it’s happening to someone you love – whether your friend, a brother or sister, co-worker – and that feeling comes right back. I can’t wait to hear people singing this one back to us, because it’s going to be one of those moments. I just know.”

The chiming acoustic guitars, bouzouki-accented and electric guitar-twined celebration of the good stuff life is made of is everything that makes Chesney one of modern country’s most progressive artists. Slated for a radio world premiere at midnight, Nov. 10, “Take Her Home” will also be available via digital and streaming services at the same time.

“Every now and then, you find a song that just feels right,” Chesney offers. “There’s an honesty about life that you can’t just churn out. Finding songs that ring true? When you hear one, you grab it – and that’s a lot of how this song happened. We were trying to decide what to lead with, and someone sent me this demo… and I knew. No more discussion. We had the song – and a great time turning it into a record. Real life? There’s nothing like it.”