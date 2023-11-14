Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach hosted the sixth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 12 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, which raised more than $300,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association research grant program. The event founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley was emceed by Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen.

Williams and DeLoach opened the evening with a surprise performance of “Party In the U.S.A.” The dynamic duo welcomed guests and shared why co-hosting the event meant so much to them after both losing a parent to dementia. Williams’ mom, Linda, passed away with Alzheimer’s in 2016, and DeLoach’s dad, David, passed away with Pick’s disease, a rare form of dementia, in 2021.

Dressed in 2000s fashion, performers took to the stage covering throwback hits from the era. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon’s house band Three Lane, performances included:

Jay Allen’s take on “Kryptonite.” Allen was then joined by wife and country music artist Kylie Morgan to perform his song on “No Present Like The Time”

Melinda Doolittle’s versions of “Crazy In Love” and “Since You’ve Been Gone”

Charles Esten’s channeled Billie Joe Armstrong for “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

Paul Freeman’s rendition of “Mr. Brightside”

Paul Greene’s spin on “Seven Nation Army”

Ginna Claire Mason’s version of “Before He Cheats”

MaRynn Taylor’s rendition of “Complicated”

Noah Thompson’s take on “Move Along”

Alicia Witt channeled Britney Spears for “Lucky”

Hallmark stars group number to “I Gotta Feeling”

And a group finale to “Beautiful Day”

“We are beyond grateful to the Nashville community, performers, generous sponsors and attendees near and far who joined us at the sixth annual Dance Party to End ALZ,” said co-hosts Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. “Everyone coming together for this cause means the world to us and our families. Together, we raised awareness and funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program, which is helping us get one step closer to ending Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”