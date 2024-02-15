Due West Signs With Dean Dillon’s Unwound Records

Rising country trio Due West has signed with Dean Dillon’s Unwound Records. Dillon, who has penned eleven No. 1 George Strait hits, co-wrote and produced all 12 songs on Due West’s forthcoming album, UNBROKEN, set for release on February 23.

“Bringing Due West into the Unwound Records family is an exciting move. Their talent speaks volumes, and I’m eager to see them shine in the world of country music,” Dean Dillon shared.

Brad Hull of Due West shared, “Dean Dillon is a legend and a star, but he’s also a friend and a brother to us. It’s a privilege to get to make music with someone who checks all of those boxes. Working with Dean is like going to school with a quiet genius as your teacher. We couldn’t feel more excited and humbled to sign with his new label Unwound Records!”