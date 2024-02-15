WATCH: Maren Morris Covers Billy Idol

Maren Morris unveils a cover of Billy Idol’s classic track “Dancing With Myself” today, produced by Gabe Simon, alongside a video shot at Grimey’s record store in Nashville. (listen and watch above)

Maren will perform at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 6 in Los Angeles, where she will be honored with the Visionary Award for her commitment to speaking out against injustices throughout her career.

“Dancing With Myself” marks Maren’s first new music since last year’s EP The Bridge, featuring “The Tree”—which she performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”—and “Get the Hell Out of Here.” She also appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe), played a series of very special and intimate sold-out shows for her official fan-club, The Lunatics, and received the Changemaker Award at Variety’s seventh annual Hitmakers celebration.

In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations. Her hit collaboration with Zedd from 2018, “The Middle,” is six times Platinum-certified.