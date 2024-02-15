Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into The Opry April 20th

Scotty McCreery will fulfill a long held dream and officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on April 20. McCreery will be inducted by Opry member Josh Turner. While performing on an Opry Country Christmas show in December, McCreery was surprised onstage by Opry member Garth Brooks who wished him “Merry Christmas” and went on to officially invite him to be the newest member of the Opry family.

“It has been my longtime goal to be worthy of Opry membership,” said McCreery. “I am overjoyed to join this prestigious family that is the heart of country music. To be invited by my hero Garth Brooks and to be inducted by another hero Josh Turner is beyond what I could have ever dreamed.”

The Triple Tigers recording artist recently kicked off his headlining Cab in a Solo Tour with three back-to-back sold-out shows at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio, Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, and DPAC at Durham, North Carolina. The tour draws its name from McCreery’s current single “Cab in a Solo,” his fastest moving single ever, garnering the most first-week adds at country radio (120) of his career and continuing to move quickly up the charts, currently in the Top 15 on both Mediabase and Billboard.