Dropkick Murphys Streaming Live From Boston on St. Patrick’s Day!

Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t have fun on St. Patrick’s Day. The Dropkick Murphys will be playing a full concert that will be livestreamed free from Boston. So dig out your green shirt.

The following was posted on their website:

Hey everyone!

We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time…

For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…

So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…

We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!

You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live…

Here’s the details:

DROPKICK MURPHYS LIVE FROM BOSTON THIS TUESDAY – MARCH 17, 2020

7pm BOSTON TIME

4pm WEST COAST

11pm LONDON

12am BERLIN

10am SYDNEY

This will be a FULL CONCERT !! Here’s a link to their YouTube page

Dropkick Murphys have a show scheduled for May 6, 2020 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium with special guests Gerry Cinnamon & Jesse Ahern, but this could change because of, well you know. So, just Check HERE For Tickets and also, check Nashville.com for updates.

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?

GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!