CMA Is Giving $100,000 For Nashville Tornado Relief

The Country Music Association (CMA) is giving $100,000 for tornado relief through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund, which supports affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address ongoing needs. The pledge was made Wednesday, March 11 with strong support from the CMA Board on behalf of its membership base.

“All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors and our hearts are with those who are suffering,” says

Kurt Johnson, CMA Board Chairman and Town Square Media Senior Vice President, Programming. “We always want to be there to help in times of need.”

In addition to the monetary donation, CMA also partnered with SESAC to host a weeklong supply drive at their Music Row offices March 6-13. Receiving donations from more than 100 individuals, the drive resulted in over 20 truckloads of supplies being sent to seven local churches and nonprofits who service affected areas in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties. Items collected include bottled water, personal hygiene items, first aid kits, clothes, shoes, diapers, canned food, flashlights, batteries, trash bags, bedding and more.