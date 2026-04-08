Drew Holcomb’s “Tennessee” Named an Official Tennessee State Song

It’s official—Tennessee has a new anthem.

“Tennessee,” the beloved track from Nashville-based, Memphis-born Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, has been designated an official Tennessee State Song after unanimous approval from both the House and Senate and being signed into law by Bill Lee.

To mark the occasion, Drew Holcomb performed the song live on the House Floor at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday, April 6—bringing the heartfelt tribute full circle in the very state it celebrates.

Few artists reflect the spirit of Tennessee quite like Holcomb. Born and raised in Memphis, with college years spent in Knoxville and a career rooted in Nashville, Holcomb’s journey mirrors the geography—and soul—of the Volunteer State. He also helped grow the Moon River Music Festival, relocating it from Memphis to Chattanooga, where it continues to draw fans from across the country. Holcomb and his wife, Ellie Holcomb, have also been featured in statewide tourism campaigns, further cementing their connection to Tennessee’s cultural identity.

The designation ceremony included remarks from State Rep. Barrett, who sponsored the resolution, along with Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Ezell and Chairman Faison. The legislation was also championed in the Senate by Sen. Kyle before Holcomb addressed the chamber and performed the now-official state song.

“I am beyond humbled that the state of Tennessee has chosen my song as an official state song,” Holcomb shared. “It is an honor I could not have imagined as a young kid learning to play the guitar in Memphis… This song was written when we were still a young band touring the country in a conversion van… often homesick, thinking of getting back to this place we love.”

He continued, “Everywhere we go, people ask for this song… At the end of the day, it’s a song about home—and my beloved home is here in Tennessee.”

With its themes of longing, pride, and deep-rooted connection, “Tennessee” now stands as a lasting musical tribute to the state—and a fitting addition to its official songbook.