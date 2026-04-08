INTERVIEW: Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes

Blues-rock titan Warren Haynes is heading back to Music City with his band Gov’t Mule—and this time, he’s bringing some serious firepower with him.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer will take the stage at The Pinnacle on Wednesday, April 22 for a highly anticipated co-headlining show with Larkin Poe. The pairing feels like a natural fit, blending Haynes’ signature Southern-infused blues-rock with the sisters’ modern, gritty take on the genre.

The show comes on the heels of a prolific stretch for Haynes. After releasing Peace…Like A River, he returned in 2024 with Million Voices Whisper, his first solo album in nearly a decade—a powerful, soulful blues-rock statement. He followed that up with The Whisper Sessions in 2025, a stripped-down companion project that highlights his expressive vocals, masterful guitar work, and deeply rooted storytelling. Both releases, out via Fantasy Records, were produced by Haynes and feature longtime The Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks.

Ahead of his return to Nashville, Haynes caught up with Nashville.com to talk touring, guitars, collaborations, and his deep connection to Music City and I have to tell you it was a bucket list interview for me. It’s nice to see your hero is also a really nice guy.

You and Larkin Poe feel like a perfect pairing—how did this tour come together?

“We’ve known each other for a while now. I think the first time we played together was on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. We run in a lot of the same circles and have a lot of mutual friends. What they’re doing just felt like it made sense. There’s enough crossover between the bands and audiences, but they’re also very different—and I think that’s a plus.”

You’ve always got multiple projects going. How do you juggle it all?

“I definitely have a lot of help, but having the opportunity to do all these different things is what drives me. I’d probably go nuts if I was doing the same thing all the time. I’ve always loved different types of music, and being able to express that in different ways is pretty amazing. I don’t take it for granted.”

You seem to play Nashville often. What’s your connection to the city?

“I actually lived in Nashville from 1984 to 1990, and I still have tons of friends there. There’s always been a strong musical connection with the audiences. That connection between the band and the crowd is what makes shows special, and we’ve had so many great ones in Nashville—it keeps us coming back.”

You’ve played iconic venues like the Ryman—what are you expecting from The Pinnacle?

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be my first time there, and I’ve heard great things. Nashville crowds are always respectful and really listen, which makes a huge difference.”

This is Gibson’s hometown—what’s your go-to guitar these days?

“The one I’m most careful with is my 1959 Les Paul—I’ll use it in the studio or close to home. I also love my 1961 ES-335, and Gibson made a signature model based on that. But the one I play most on stage is my first signature Les Paul—that’s the one I’m most comfortable with. I also play Firebirds and 335s depending on the song. I’m definitely a Gibson guy.”

Sounds like you’ve built quite the collection over the years.

“Yeah, I didn’t think I’d become a collector, but I guess it just kind of happened over time.”

Early in your career, you toured with David Allan Coe. What was that experience like?

“That was my first touring gig—I was about 19 or 20. I didn’t know much about his music or lifestyle, I just dove in. It was a wild ride—baptism by fire. But he introduced me to Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, which eventually led to me joining their band, and later the Allman Brothers. So it all kind of came full circle.”

You’ve collaborated with so many legends—any dream collaborations still on your list?

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to play with so many people I grew up listening to. But there are still a few on the list. I’d say Paul McCartney would probably be at the top.”

With a career spanning decades, countless collaborations, and an ever-evolving catalog of music, Haynes continues to push forward—never content to stand still. And when he hits the stage at The Pinnacle on April 22, Nashville fans can expect nothing less than the best in blues, soul, and Southern rock. Gov’t Mule is: Haynes [guitar,vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass]. See you at The Pinnacle.

–Jerry Holthouse